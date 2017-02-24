× Suspect convicted of shooting a man over a PlayStation 4

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been convicted by a Shelby County Jury after shooting a man nine times over a PlayStation 4, the Shelby County District Attorney announced Friday.

In August 2014, police said Develle Johnson agreed to meet the victim at the Camelot Manor Apartments in Southeast Memphis to buy a PlayStation 4. When the two couldn’t agree on a price, the 27-year-old pulled out a gun and opened fire, hitting the man in the chest and stomach.

The victim pulled out his own gun and shot Johnson in the chest.

Miraculously, the victim survived.

On Thursday, a jury found Johnson guilty of the employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Another suspect is awaiting trial for their involvement in the case. A third was never identified.