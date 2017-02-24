× Police: Substitute arrested for trying to coerce student

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. — A substitute teacher working in Desoto County has been arrested and banned from returning after reportedly making inappropriate remarks at Hernando Middle School.

WREG has learned a parent and a student filed a complaint with the Hernando Police Department earlier this week. They told authorities Hudson wrote a note to the student asking to meet for the purpose of “engaging in sexually explicit conduct.”

The district released the following statement Friday:

The inappropriate remark was made by a substitute teacher that was employed by Kelly Services. Their employee was removed from campus, and he will not be allowed to return to DeSoto County Schools.

