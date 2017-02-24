× Police investigating shooting that ended in a crash in North Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital following a shooting in North Memphis late Thursday.

The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of Fairfax St. near Chelsea Ave.

The victim told police he was in a car near Standridge and Matthews when a stranger tried to open the door.

As he drove away, the man started shooting.

The victim drove away, eventually crashing into a utility pole.

So far, police haven’t released a description of any suspects.

