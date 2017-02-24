Police investigating shooting that ended in a crash in North Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is in the hospital following a shooting in North Memphis late Thursday.
The shooting happened around 11:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of Fairfax St. near Chelsea Ave.
The victim told police he was in a car near Standridge and Matthews when a stranger tried to open the door.
As he drove away, the man started shooting.
The victim drove away, eventually crashing into a utility pole.
So far, police haven’t released a description of any suspects.
Call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH if you have any information that could help police solve this case.