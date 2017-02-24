× Teen shot by officer responding to robbery in Osceola, Arkansas

OSCEOLA, Arkansas — The Arkansas Highway Patrol is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Osceola, Arkansas.

Investigators say the Osceola Police Department responded to a call of a robbery at the Shell gas station on West Keiser Street around 1:40 Friday morning.

Three teens were involved.

As one was taken into custody, another tried to get into a car that did not belong to him.

Police say as they tried to get the teen out of the car, one officer fired his gun and hit the teen.

The teen who was shot was taken to a Memphis hospital, but is now home recovering.

The teen’s father identified him as 16-year-old Zarion Matlock.

A third teen ran from the scene.

This is where officer-involved shooting in Osceola,Ark was at 1:40 a.m. Dad of 16yo shot said he was shot in the back & is home@3onyourside pic.twitter.com/r2nNbYoQRW — Shay Arthur (@ShayA_WREG3) February 24, 2017