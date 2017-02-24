Meet Furry Friend Santo!

Posted 10:55 am, February 24, 2017, by

We want to introduce you to this week’s Furry Friend!

Santo is a one-year-old cattle dog mix.

The Humane Society of Memphis and Shelby County rescued him from the Memphis Animal Shelter, after he ran out of time there to be adopted.

He’s in desperate need of a forever home!

Santo would do best in an active house with older kids, because he’s very playful and can be a bit rambunctious at times!

He’s not a fan of cats, but does great with other dogs.

Santo is neutered, up to date on his vaccinations and will be micro-chipped before going home with you.

  • Hours of Operation:
  • Closed Monday & Thursday
  • Tuesday – Friday: 1 to 6 p.m. (Intake 1 to 5 p.m.)
  • Saturday  (Intake 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.)
  • Sunday: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • (901) 937-3900

 

 

Humane Society of Memphis & Shelby County