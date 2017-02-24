× Little Tikes recalls 540,000 swings

NEW YORK — Little Tikes is recalling more than 540,000 of its two-in-one Snug ‘n Secure pink toddler swings.

The reason?

The swing’s seat can break, leading to the child falling.

Little Tikes said it has received 140 reports of breaks. Approximately 39 children were hurt, including two with broken arms.

The swings were manufactured between 2009 and 2014, and were sold in stores and online.

Parents who own the swings are asked to stop using them and contact the company for a credit toward another product.