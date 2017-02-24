Memphis, TN- LaTricia Harvell of Millington Elementary School has been named a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week. LaTricia teaches 5th grade and says she loves seeing her students grow academically as well as socially.
Caroline Beard of Arlington Elementary School has been named a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
Lubertha Harris of Shelby Oaks Elementary School has been named the Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
Elizabeth Emmerson of Downtown Elementary School has been named a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
Iris Myers of Peabody Elementary School has been named a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
Haley McNabb of Denver Elementary School has been named a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
Brittney Tucker of Kingsbury Elementary School has been named a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
Laura Allen of Dogwood Elementary has been named a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
Alisa Goode of Wells Station Elementary has been named a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
Kevin Rodgers of Bartlett High School has been named a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
Kristy Woody of Elmore Park Middle School has been named the Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
LaWanda Thomas of St. Paul Catholic School has been named the Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
William Wilson of Mt. Pisgah Middle School has been named a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week
Dena Brown of Highland Oaks Middle School has been named a Tennessee Lottery Educator of the Week