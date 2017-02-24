× Help mentor children through The Giving Hour

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A new program aims to challenge corporations, organizations and individuals across the Mid-South to mentor and be a positive influence on our young children.

It’s called The Giving Hour.

It was put together in response to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland’s Call to Action to help children get the support they need. The program teamed up with the Memphis Grizzlies, the local Boys and Girls Club and other organization in order to get 10,000 people to mentor.

If you would like to get involved, click here.