EDGE approves $10.4 million tax abatement for Sedgwick

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A $10.4 million tax abatement has been approved for Sedgwick Claims Management to build a new headquarters in Memphis.

The abatement was approved Friday morning by the EDGE (Economic Development Growth Engine ) board.

Sedgwick is planning to build a new headquarters off Hacks Cross and plans to hire 130 people.

The company will move from its current facility on Ridgeway Loop.