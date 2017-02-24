Downtown barista turns coffee into art

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - What is better than a good cup of coffee in the morning?

How about one that is also pretty to look at?

When customers order a latte or cappuccino at Bluff City Coffee on South Main Street in Downtown Memphis they might just find a work of art floating on top.

Barista Sara Hill, an abstract painter and graduate of the Memphis College of Art, gets to show off her artistic abilities behind the coffee counter.

After watching some how to videos, she learned how to manipulate foam and espresso to create flowers, hearts and even seasonal designs

She said it's something customers really enjoy.

"My favorite is when we get out of towners that tell me we go all over America and we never get anything like this and it just makes you feel really good to be able to do that for somebody," said Hill.

Hill says it took a few years to learn how to do it really fast.

She does certain designs for regulars and even takes requests.