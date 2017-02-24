× $10,000 Reward Offered For Information Identifying Fraud Suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A $10,000 reward is being offered by the United States Postal Service for help to identify and arrest the suspect targeting elderly Memphians.

Victims told authorities they received a call from a female posing as a fraud investigator who informed them that their bank accounts had been compromised and instructed them to place their cards in their mailbox and give their PIN numbers. The male suspect was captured on surveillance video taking the cards and then using them.

The suspect has been seen wearing a Chicago Bulls hat and driving a white four door Cadillac. If you have any information please contact the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455.