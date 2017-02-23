× Wellness check leads to police standoff

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A wellness check turned into a standoff in the 8500 block of Fox Heather Cove.

According to authorities, the caller asked officers to check on his 85-year-old mother over concerns her 20-year-old caretaker was abusing her.

When they arrived on the scene Thursday evening, officers said they saw the caretaker holding a rifle to the woman’s back.

The scene was cleared by 10 p.m.

WREG is working to learn more about this incident.