Wal-Mart employee was shot at while leaving work, no one was injured

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Thursday morning a Wal-mart employee was leaving work when he was approached by two suspects in a red Mustang.

One suspect took a shot at the employee while in the parking lot.

Suspects have fled west on Poplar Ave.

No one was hurt and police are investigating the case.

A police spokesperson said that police are confident the shooting was not random.