× Tigers rally at Cincinnati falls short

CINCINNATI, Ohio-Jacob Evans III scored 12 of his 15 points during Cincinnati’s dominant first half on Thursday night, and the 15th-ranked Bearcats held on for their 25th straight home victory, 87-74 over Memphis.

Cincinnati (25-3, 14-1 American Athletic) led by as many as 24 points during its highest-scoring opening half in conference play this season, pulling ahead 51-32 at the break. The Tigers cut the lead to six points before fading.

The Bearcats’ front line dominated. Gary Clark had 13 points and nine rebounds while Kyle Washington had 16 points and six rebounds.

Memphis (18-10, 8-7) has dropped a season-high three straight. Jeremiah Martin led the Tigers with 23 points, 11 assists and Dedric Lawson had 21 points with 10 rebounds.