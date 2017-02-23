The Husband Institute where boys will learn how to transition into adulthood.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn -- "I respect the God in you. I respect the genius in you... "

Pastor Ricky F loyd's husband Institute is in session, this is where boys will learn from men how to transition into adulthood.

"we want to give t hem hope, we want to give them skills... we want to give them love, we want to give them protection, affection and direction in a way that guides them to a path of success."

The idea for the mentoring program was born from a simple question the pastor says he asked during a S unday service at the pursuit of God in Frayser.

"How many men in here have been trained how to be a husband and out of about 500 people at church that day, not one hand went up."

Pastor Floyd says most of the boys, however, had been taught about crime and life on the streets, he says it's important to channel young men's energy in a positive direction early.

"We want to build strong men, but we want to start with boys you have to have strong boys in order to develop strong men."

"The institute is for boys ages 12 to 18 but some as young as 6 and as old as 21 have been through the program. "

"All that flipping around and jumping around. martial arts is not a fight."

Volunteer Robert Barnes has been working with the husband institute since 2013.

The military veteran is teaching martial arts at the husband institute.

"First off it starts with confidence, discipline, self control and of course an indomitable spirit. a spirit to be able to understand, learn, listen and follow instructions. So martial arts is a way of life...It's an art. "

" you're only one to two people away from where ever you want to be in life. "

Other mentors will help the young men with financial literacy, mechanics, hunting.

Pastor Floyd says 95 percent of the boys attending the institute don't have a positive male role model in their home. This is 11-year- old Eric Neal's third year in the husband institute.

"I've learned how to grow up in life and then how to handle that's not really on the exact same level as you are. handle people that's having a very bad day. "

Pastor Floyd's congregation worships in the heart of Frayser where crime is high.

The pastor promises the husband institute is going to help reduce crime and make the community safer.

"We're not going to to do it in 6 months but in 2 years or so you're going to the impact."