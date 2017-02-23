× Police identify couple discovered following murder-suicide

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities have identified another couple who were discovered dead over the weekend from an apparent murder-suicide.

According to Memphis Police, James and Lisa Lea were both found dead on Waldron. They said the husband shot and killed his wife, then turned the gun on himself.

Family members were the ones to call 911 for help.

Tragically, it was the second murder-suicide officers responded to over the weekend.

Thomas and Margaret Swearengen were also discovered in the 1200 block of Thruchcross Cove.