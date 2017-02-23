× Police: 90-year-old woman shoots her husband in the back

DOUGHERTY COUNTY, Ga. — A 90-year-old woman is behind bars after police say she shot her husband in the back.

The incident happened Saturday in Albany, Georgia.

According to authorities, the woman and her 86-year-old husband were inside their home when they got into an argument. The situation escalated and that’s when Emma Walton retrieved a revolver and shot the man.

“He was shot with a .38 caliber revolver,” said Dougherty County Police Lieutenant Stephen Mitchum told WALB. “And the projectile actually went through his back and came out the front of him.”

The husband is expected to be okay, but his wife was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.