MLGW makes Share the Pennies an opt-out program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials with Memphis Light, Gas and Water have voted to make a change to their Share the Pennies program.

The Board of Commissioners unanimously voted to make the program an opt-out program as opposed to an opt-in program, which it currently is. The changes are expected to take effect January 2018.

All MLGW customers will automatically be enrolled into the program, but have the option to opt-out several months in advance starting July 2017.

The Memphis City Council also voted unanimously to support the program back in January.

According to MLGW, those involved in the program have their monthly utility bill rounded up to the next whole dollar.

The difference is then donated to Project CARE– a program that assists the elderly and disabled customers with weatherizing their homes.

Right now only a small percentage of the public participates in the program, bringing in approximately $50,000 annually.