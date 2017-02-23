× MATA: Trolleys will soon be spotted in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The long-awaited return of the Downtown Memphis trolleys could be closer than we expected.

On Thursday, Gary Rosenfeld, the interim chief executive officer of MATA, confirmed the trolleys could be spotted on the streets as early as this summer. But unfortunately, that doesn’t mean they’ll be open for business.

Before Memphians and visitors can catch a ride, the trolleys will have to individually go through a testing process to make sure they are safe and up to working order.

“The goal is to produce a car that will operate safely, be the safest car in the country for the next 25 years,” said Rosenfeld.

In order to accomplish that goal, the cars– some of which are 100-years-old — have already been taken apart and re-manufactured. MATA said they are in the process of completing this step on all the trolleys and will soon move on to the testing phase.

That’s when you’ll be able to spot them chugging along down Main Street.

The goal is to have customers using the cars on all the routes by the end of 2017.