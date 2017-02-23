× Man barricades himself inside Shelby County home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Shelby County deputies are on the scene of a barricade situation in north Shelby County.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says an armed man is holed up in a house in the 8200 block of Penny Lane — which is off Godwin Road east of Brunswick Road.

According to Earle Farrell with SCSO, deputies were called to the area early Thursday morning after a man went to a fire station on Brunswick Road with two gunshot wounds.

The man told deputies that he was shot at the house on Penny Lane.

When deputies went to the home, a man inside told them he was armed and wouldn’t come out.

Farrell says there’s also a woman and a child in the home.

A SWAT team and hostage negotiators are on the scene, trying to convince the man to give himself up.

