× Helmets stolen from Sherwood Middle School players

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Authorities are searching for individual who stole helmets from the Sherwood Middle School football team.

According to police, officials called to report the theft Tuesday morning after 26 helmets went missing. The suspect reportedly cut off the lock and chain to the equipment locker room in order to get to the gear.

There was no sign of forced entry to the outside of the building.

The stolen gear has an estimated value of $3,000.

If you can help the team recover the gear or know who did this, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.