× Grizzlies sign Douglas for the rest of the season

MEMPHIS – Memphis Grizzlies General Manager Chris Wallace today announced the team has signed guard Toney Douglas for the remainder of the 2016-17 season.

Douglas (6-2, 195) has appeared in 14 games as a reserve for the Grizzlies this season and averaged 5.5 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 17.2 minutes. The 30-year-old originally signed with Memphis as a free agent on Dec. 5 pursuant to the NBA’s hardship rule and was waived on Dec. 15. He then was re-signed by the Grizzlies to consecutive 10-day contracts on Jan. 31 and Feb. 9. Memphis has gone 11-3 in games where Douglas has played.

Drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round (29th overall) of the 2009 NBA Draft following his senior season at Florida State University, the Jonesboro, Ga. native has appeared in 384 regular season games (65 starts) and averaged 7.7 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 19.2 minutes during his eight-year NBA career with the New York Knicks, Houston Rockets, Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans and Memphis Grizzlies.