× Former Southaven mayor Greg Davis to be retried on felony fraud, embezzlement charges

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — A judge has decided that former Southaven mayor Greg Davis will be retried four counties away on felony fraud and embezzlement charges.

Defense attorney Steve Farese said in an email Thursday to The Associated Press that the case was rescheduled last week to June 19 in Grenada, about 80 miles from Southaven.

Mississippi’s Court of Appeals reversed Davis’ 2014 conviction, ruling in July that the trial should have been moved out of DeSoto County Circuit Court because of intense publicity.

Farese told The Commercial Appeal shortly afterward that the Gulf Coast would be logical for a retrial, since Davis’ legal matters were big news in the Memphis and Jackson areas.

He also said then that he hoped to reach a settlement with prosecutors. He said Thursday that that didn’t happen.