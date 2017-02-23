Former County Commissioner Carolyn Gates dies at the age of 81

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Former County Commissioner Carolyn Helm Gates passed away on February 18, 2017.

Gates served 17 years as County Commissioner, fundraising for the University of Memphis, and a volunteer for the Salvation Army, Republican Career Women, Youth Villages, St. Jude, Girls Scouts, the DAR, Suburban Garden club, Germantown Museum, and Germantown Methodist Church.

Services are at Germantown Methodist Church Thursday, February 23, visitation at 11 am followed by funeral services at 12 noon. Memorials are requested to be sent to SRVS, Happy Tails no kill shelter, or Wounded Warriors Project.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery on 5668 Poplar Ave.