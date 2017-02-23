Driver rescued from burning car in South Memphis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A driver was rushed to the hospital after being trapped inside a burning car Thursday night, according to Memphis Police.

The incident happened in a driveway of a home at the corner of Dunn Road and Perry Avenue in South Memphis.

Neighbors told WREG the car was driving down the street when it hit a pole, flipped and caught on fire with one person inside. The accident caused a loud noise and made the house shake, they said.

"We just heard people screaming and they were screaming saying, 'Somebody's in the car, somebody's in the car,'" one neighbor said.

When fire crews arrived on the scene, they had to pull the driver from the car. That person was rushed to Methodist University Hospital in non-critical condition, police said.