Club deemed a public nuisance to remain closed for 6 more months

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A White Station club shutdown as a public nuisance last week has been ordered to stay closed for another six months.

The extension was added after owners of the Las Vegas Bar and Grill failed to prove to an Environmental Court judge they could eliminate criminal activity at the business if allowed to remain open.

According to authorities, the club was the center of criminal activity including robbery, kidnapping and three aggravated assaults involving firearms. They club was also accused of using teen girls as prostitutes. In a little over a year, police were called to the property 31 times.

The club is located in the 700 block of North White Station.