City Watch Alert issued for missing elderly man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A City Watch Alert has been issued for a missing elderly man.

Henry Coleman, 81, was last seen early Thursday morning as he was leaving his home in the 3600 block of Tulip Tree Cove.

He was driving a dark grey 2006 Chevrolet Avalanche with TN plates.

Authorities said Coleman suffers from dementia and needs to take insulin for diabetes.

If you can help, call the Memphis Police Department at (901) 545-2677.