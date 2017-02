× 4 men in custody after crashing stolen SUV into garbage truck

MEMPHIS, Tenn– Thursday morning police responded to a car robbery at Weaver and Shelby Drive.

Where the victim told police that four black men stole his Toyota 4Runner.

The suspects fled in the victim’s car but were spotted by police at Brooks and Graves where they crashed and fled on foot.

All four suspect have been taken into custody. Two weapons were also recovered.

No injuries have been reported.