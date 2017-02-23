14-year-old girl and her mother robbed in their Whitehaven driveway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Police are searching for two men who robbed a 14-year-old and her mom at gunpoint in their driveway.

It happened Wednesday morning on East Raines near Neely.

Tanesha Kirby and her daughter Marnesha Sellers were getting into the car to go to work and school.

"I thought they were regular people walking on the sidewalk, but then they came up closer to me," said the teen.

She said she screamed when she saw two men with a gun standing over her.

"I put my feet on the dashboard, because I thought they were going to kidnap me or something," said Sellers.

Her mother panicked too.

"I told her to shut the door! Shut the door!" said Kirby. "Fear kicked in and adrenalin got pumping, and it's just a mother's instinct: protect your young."

Kirby held her daughter tightly.

"I kept putting my arms around her. I would not let her go. He kept grabbing at her and grabbing at her," she said.

Sellers continued yelling for help.

"I wasn't taking no chances, so I kept screaming," said Sellers.

Her screams woke her grandmother. She ran outside to help.

"I saw her coming and was screaming at her to call the cops," said Kirby.

Kirby said the men then snatched her daughter's purse carrying a book, gift card and school ID and reportedly ran to a vehicle parked in a driveway a few doors down.

"I was crying, and I was shaking. I couldn't stop shaking. My grandma was comforting me," said the teen.

Meanwhile, Kirby drove to the police station less than a mile up the road. Officers searched the area and dusted for fingerprints.

"They were trying to grab her. I still think that actually," said Kirby.

No one has been caught causing even more anxiety and fear for this family.

"Honestly, I think they robbed us for no reason, because I mean what do you get out of it?" said Sellers.