Wrestler’s dad sues to attend matches at rival school

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A Pennsylvania man has sued to overturn a ban that could keep him from attending his son’s high school wrestling tournaments at a rival school.

Liberty High School in Bethlehem sent Ken Fenstermacher a letter barring him from its gymnasium for unspecified “offensive behavior” during a Feb. 2 match.

“Numerous Bethlehem Area School District and community adults witnessed you displaying inappropriate and offensive behavior towards Liberty High School students,” Liberty Principal Harrison Bailey III wrote to Fenstermacher.

Fenstermacher’s son, K.J., is a senior wrestler from Northampton Area High School, but previously attended Liberty and wrestled there in grades 9-11.

He is expected to compete in district and regional matches at Liberty starting Friday.

A Northampton County judge has scheduled a hearing Thursday at which Liberty must “show cause” why Ken Fenstermacher should still be banned from Liberty’s gym.

The ban came without warning, the suit said, and Fenstermacher is “unaware of any conduct on his part which could be misconstrued as offensive or inappropriate.” No school district official or security officer cautioned Fenstermacher about his behavior at the Feb. 2 match, nor was he given an opportunity to defend himself, said his attorney, Victor Scomillio.

Fenstermacher had a harassment charge dismissed after he apologized for allegedly shoving a Bethlehem Catholic coach in 2014, while his son wrestled for Liberty.