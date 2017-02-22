× Tennessee loses at home to Vanderbilt

KNOXVILLE, Tenn-Jeff Roberson scored 15 points and Luke Kornet had a double-double Wednesday as Vanderbilt never trailed in a 67-56 victory over Tennessee

Vanderbilt (15-13, 8-7 SEC) has won at Tennessee (15-13, 7-8) each of the last three years. The last time Vanderbilt beat Tennessee in Knoxville three straight times was from 1955-57.

After trailing by as many as 15 points, Tennessee cut the margin to one on a couple of occasions and got to within 44-43 on a pair of Grant Williams free throws with 6:01 left. Vanderbilt scored on its next five possessions to get the margin back up to nine, and the Commodores stayed ahead by at least five the rest of the way.

Kornet had 13 points, 11 rebounds and seven blocks for Vanderbilt. Matthew isher-Davis scored 13, Nolan Cressler had 11 and Riley LaChance added 10. Robert Hubbs III scored 16 for Tennessee, while Williams and Admiral Schofield added 11 apiece.