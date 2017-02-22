Taco restaurant robbed at gunpoint

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for the two people who robbed El Ranchito Taqueria at gunpoint.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. Monday at the restaurant in the 3900 block of Macon Road.

Police said the suspects came in with handguns and demanded money as they forced the victims to the ground.

They got money and left the scene, police said.

The suspects never fired their weapons, and no one was hurt, police said.

They are still at large, and police have released photos in the hopes of finding them.