Southaven Police investigating after shots fired in neighborhood

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. — Southaven Police are investigating after shots were reportedly fired in a quiet neighborhood Wednesday evening.

The incident happened on Southaven Circle West, near Highway 51 and Colonial Hills Drive.

Neighbors told WREG’s Kristen Holloway they heard two to three shots fired before authorities arrived on the scene.

No one was injured during the incident, but a man was seen getting into an ambulance. Police said he had a minor injury not related to what happened.

They also said no arrests have been made, but two people have been detained for questioning.

This is a developing story.

Just got the scene of a shooting on Southaven Circle West in Southaven. Neighbors say they heard 2-3 shots fired. @3onyourside pic.twitter.com/lnSL6ipdeq — Kristen Holloway (@KHolloway_WREG3) February 23, 2017