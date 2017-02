× Shelby County testing sirens Wednesday evening

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — If you hear sirens Wednesday evening, don’t worry — there’s no emergency.

The Shelby County Office of Preparedness will be testing its sirens, according to a spokesman for the mayor’s office.

This will be going on in the areas near Shelby Forest and Millington.

The spokesman originally said sirens would be tested in the Shelby Farms area but later corrected that to Shelby Forest.