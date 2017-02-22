× Police investigating after kid says dad beat her with pipe

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A girl was taken to the hospital Wednesday after she said her father whipped her with a metal pipe Tuesday night.

Police said she went to White Station High School Wednesday and said she could barely walk because of it.

Someone at the school then contacted authorities.

The girl was taken to Baptist East Children’s Hospital in noncritical condition, police said.

Police are investigating and have not made any arrests at this point.