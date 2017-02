× Pedestrian Hit In Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Fire Department confirms there has been a pedestrian hit in the 2000 block of Madison.

WREG has learned that the male victim has been taken to the hospital in critical condition. The driver has fled the scene in a silver Ford Mustang.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.