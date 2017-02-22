× Ole Miss imposes bowl ban following new NCAA allegations

OXFORD, Miss. — The NCAA has completed its investigation into the Ole Miss Football program and hit the Rebels with eight new allegations including one against Head Coach Hugh Freeze.

Among other allegations, they said Freeze does not have control over his program.

In light of the new allegations, Ole Miss announced it is self-imposing a bowl ban for the 2017 season, but disputed the claims Freeze violated his head coach responsibilities.

Ole Miss also has to forfeit close to $8 million in postseason money it’s received from the South Eastern Conference.