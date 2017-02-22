New shopping store provides food, jobs to Binghampton residents

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- For Binghampton residents, the drive to the nearest grocery store is several miles away. That's a long way, especially for those who don't drive or depend on public transportation.

For years, Binghampton has been marked as a food desert, with no grocery store or access to fresh food.

"You just have to eat what you can," said 76-year-old Curt Evans. "Some people just eat can greens and I don't like canned greens."

For this community, the creation of the Binghampton Gateway Center is the light in the darkness. It's a chance for the neighborhood to turn around.

"Anytime you have new ventures like this you give opportunity for work. With work comes progression," said Memphis Police Colonel P. Jolly.

The shopping plaza will be anchored with a Save-A-Lot and a Dollar Tree, with additional space left for other businesses to sign on.

"We estimate that this Gateway Center will provide 70 construction jobs. Some temporary jobs but also 55 full-time jobs just in our anchors."

"It's something to really see this is happening. I never thought I'd be living to see this happen," said Evans. "I hope it changes Binghampton because we need a change. It's time. Yes it is."