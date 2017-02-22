× Man says dog shot his girlfriend

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man told police his dog was responsible for shooting his girlfriend while she was sleeping.

Brian Murphy, 25, said his dog Diesel was the shooter, according to WFOX.

His girlfriend told police she was asleep when it happened, and she doesn’t know how exactly it went down.

It might sound like an extreme version of my dog ate my homework, but that’s what Murphy said happened.

He told police he brought his dog Diesel back into the bedroom after a late night walk when he saw a flash and heard a bang.

He told the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office he believes Diesel jumped on the nightstand where his gun was sitting and it went off, shooting his girlfriend in the leg.

Neighbor Dianna Fay thought that claim sounded like bogus.

“A dog can’t fire a gun … that’s crazy,” she said. “Have you seen a dog fire a gun? In a cartoon maybe.”

The girlfriend was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.