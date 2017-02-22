Man charged in stabbing murder of jewelry store owner

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A Memphis man has been charged with the murder of a jewelry store owner.

Jesse Slade, 21, is charged with first-degree murder and several other charges.

Police say Noah Ashene was stabbed to death at Golden Jewelers on Winchester February 16.

His one-year-old son was just feet away.

Police believe the murder happened during a robbery.

The child was not hurt.

In 2016, Memphis Police reported 30 out of 228 homicides stemmed from a robbery. An increase compared to years past.