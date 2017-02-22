Man charged in stabbing murder of jewelry store owner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- A Memphis man has been charged with the murder of a jewelry store owner.
Jesse Slade, 21, is charged with first-degree murder and several other charges.
Police say Noah Ashene was stabbed to death at Golden Jewelers on Winchester February 16.
His one-year-old son was just feet away.
Police believe the murder happened during a robbery.
The child was not hurt.
In 2016, Memphis Police reported 30 out of 228 homicides stemmed from a robbery. An increase compared to years past.
35.149534 -90.048980