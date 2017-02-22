× Fourth Verizon store hit this year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just after 7:15 Tuesday night, surveillance cameras captured two masked men running into the Verizon store on South Houston Levee near Poplar Avenue.

They forced employees and customers into a backroom while they make off with almost two dozen phones. One of the suspects even fired a shot into the ceiling as he was leaving.

A manager at the store told WREG no one was injured and said the store will be adding armed guards soon.

This is the fourth time a Verizon store had been robbed in our area this year.

On January 9, two armed men robbed a store on Winchester. Seven days later two suspects robbed a store on Poplar Avenue. On January 26, a store in Olive Branch was hit.

Now, Collierville.

Collierville Police said they’ve alerted both the MPD and Olive Branch Police Department to the possibility of a crime spree, but for now, they can’t say for sure one way or the other.