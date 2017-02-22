× Deputies identify body found in Arlington as man reported missing

ARLINGTON, Tenn. — The Shelby County Sheriff’s Department have released the identity of the man found dead behind a home in Arlington.

The deceased has been identified as John Sheilds who was reported missing on January 30.

The discovery was made Monday afternoon in a wooded area behind the Hidden Meadows subdivision.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said it is too early to tell if foul play was involved. There were no apparent wounds to the Sheilds’ body.

The medical examiner will be conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

Sheilds suffered from dementia and diabetes, and family members told authorities they last saw him at his home on Hacks Cross and Bill Morris Parkway. A massive air and land search was conducted at Cameron Brown Park in Germantown near Farmington Boulevard and Wolf River Parkway hoping to find him.

Authorities were forced to end the search after no trace was found of Sheilds.