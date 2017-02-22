× Crockett County deputy indicted on federal drug trafficking charged while on-duty

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — A Crockett County deputy has been indicted on federal drug and gun charges.

Prosecutors say Fields helped distribute cocaine and was armed with a gun.

Fields was on-duty February 17 in his patrol car when cocaine was delivered by an undercover source according to prosecutors.

He was arrested February 17.

Charges in the indictment are due to distributing ‘powder cocaine and possession of a firearm during the commission of a drug-trafficking crime.’

Fields faces five years in prison to life and possible a $1,25,000 fine.