City of Memphis to build “I AM A MAN” plaza near Clayborn Temple

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis plans to build an “I AM A MAN” plaza near Clayborn Temple in time for the 50th commemoration of his death.

The UrbanArt Commission and the City of Memphis are commissioning an art installation as part of the project.

“The City of Memphis hopes that the space will serve as a point of reflection and invite all people to a peaceful, interactive and educational experience that supports the advancement of equity, justice and positive social change.”

Proposals are now being accepted and the installation should be completed by March 31 of 2018.

The budget is set at just under $700,000.

The selection committee expresses an interest in a public art piece that will:

Acknowledge the historical significance of Memphis, the Memphis Sanitation Worker’s strike and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. in the Civil Rights Movement, particularly involving the phrase I Am A Man

Provide visitors with the ability to interact with the art through tactile or technological elements or other methods

Create an experience that residents and tourists will want to revisit

Create a space for peaceful protest and positive change

Inspire future generations to stand up for social justice and positive change

The commissioned artist will be selected based on previous experience with the design of exterior sculpture projects.

PROJECT TIMELINE:

February 1, 2017 RFQ released

RFQ released March 11, 2017 RFQ deadline

March 25, 2017 Notify finalist artists and release RFP

April 29, 2017 RFP deadline

Late May 2017 Commission artist

March 31, 2018 Installation complete