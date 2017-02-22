× Arkansas moves closer to NCAA bid with home win

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark-Jaylen Barford scored 16 points as Arkansas took another step toward solidifying an NCAA Tournament berth with an 86-77 win over Texas A&M on Wednesday night.

The win is the fourth straight for the Razorbacks (21-7, 10-5 Southeastern Conference), giving them two separate four-game SEC winning streaks in the same season for the first time since the 1997-98 season. It’s also Arkansas’ 10th straight win over the Aggies (14-13, 6-9) in Fayetteville.

Barford scored 10 of his points in the second half, including six straight after Texas A&M cut Arkansas’ lead to 69-67 in the closing minutes. Manuale Watkins added a season-high 13 points for the Razorbacks, while Daryl Macon had 12, Dusty Hannahs 11 and Moses Kingsley 10.

Tyler Davis scored 21 points to lead the Aggies, who shot 50.8 percent (31 of 61 percent) in the loss.