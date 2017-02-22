× 8-year-old boy killed in drive-by shooting at California home

POMONA, Calif. — Police have identified an 8-year-old boy who was shot to death as he was about to have dinner at a Pomona home.

Jonah Min Hwang of Pomona was shot in the head and pronounced dead at a hospital Monday evening.

Police have no motive for the attack, which occurred as the boy and his family were visiting friends.

Other children were present but weren’t hurt when someone opened fire from a car. At least three bullets hit the home.

No arrests have been made.

Police say the hosts are both teachers and nobody in the family has gang ties.

In a statement to KTLA, Jonah’s family described him as having an “infectious smile” and being the “light and joy” of their household. He loved wrestling with his dad and had a playful demeanor.

Jonah was adopted from Taiwan less than three years ago, his family said.

“He adapted almost immediately to life in the United States and became a full-blooded American in no time at all,” the statement reads.

Friends and family have set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses.

Detectives are trying to determine if the attack is connected to another shooting at the home last month. Nobody was home at the time.