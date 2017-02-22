× 2017 Beale Street Music Festival lineup released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 2017 Beale Street Music Festival lineup has been released.

Top names include Kings of Leon, Snoop Dogg, Sturgill Simpson, Jill Scott and Tori Kelly among others.

The festival will be held May 5, 6 and 7.

As part of the salute to the 2017 Memphis in May International Festival honored country, Colombian bluesman Carlos Elliot Jr. will perform in the blues tent on Saturday, May 6.

First-time Beale Street Music Festival performers include Tori Kelly, X Ambassadors, Jimmy Eat World, Griz, The Revivalists, Silversun Pickups, legendary Australian rockers – Midnight Oil, The Strumbellas, Alter Bridge, Machine Gun Kelly, Greensky Bluegrass, Ani DiFranco, Highly Suspect, Mayer Hawthorne, Kongos, Declan McKenna, John Paul White, Peter Wolf, Big Head Blues Club, and Bahari.