Suspect knocks himself out cold during burglary

AKRON, Ohio -- Stretched across the counters of the Leprechaun Liquor store in Akron, Ohio is a collection of the stuff regulars like. It's also what a group of robbers seem to like as they hit the business not once, but twice.

Surveillance cameras were rolling when the team hit the store for a second go around. With loot in hand, one of the burglars goes to jump over the counter, but doesn't make it. The fall knocked him out cold.

His buddies almost left him, but doubled back and dragged him outside. They then dumped him in the backseat of their car and drove away.

The liquor store's owner said between the two hits, he's lost more than $10,000 in merchandise.