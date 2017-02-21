Sedgwick asking for millions in tax breaks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Sedgwick Claims Management Services has pledged to add approximately 150 jobs and renovate a new global headquarters if the company gets millions in city and county tax breaks.

Sedgwick Claims Management currently operates out of two buildings on Thousand Oaks Blvd. near Parkway Village and Ridgeway Loop Road in East Memphis. A tax incentive application reveals the company wants to consolidate.

"Contingent on receiving all the incentives, we`ll look forward to having one new global headquarters here in Memphis, Tennessee," Segdwick President and CEO Dave North said.

The Economic Development Growth Engine tax incentive application revealed they want to consolidate at the current Thomas and Betts building off Hacks Cross Road. Nearly 1,000 employees would work out of the 200,000-square-foot building. The company also said it would add positions, though it`s unclear in which specific fields.

"As a result of that investment and those incentives, we`ll be able to develop 150 new jobs here in Memphis, Tennessee over the next three years," North said.

The average salary of the new jobs would be more than $45,000, according to paperwork released by EDGE.

Sedgwick's current jobs average about $85,000 in pay, according to the company.

To complete the project, Sedgwick is asking Memphis and Shelby County to allow it to pay only about 25 percent of its taxes, totaling around $10 million over 15 years.

The EDGE board has a special meeting on Friday to consider the request.