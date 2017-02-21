Renovated house in Whitehaven destroyed by fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An early morning fire destroyed a newly renovated home in the Whitehaven community.

The fire in the 4500 block of Berta caught fire at around 4:30 this morning. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control in about 30 minutes.

The owner of house said he put around $100,000 into the house and had a tenant moving in next month.

"If you go through the house it looks like it should be in Collierville or something. Like, I went over the top in the house," said Lorenzo Bates.

Bates said everything in the house was new and that he was suprised to hear the fire was electrical.

Fire investigators say it started near an outlet in a storage area behind the staircase in the two-story house.

Damage to the home is estimated at around $61,000.

Bates said he hadn't gotten around to purchasing homeowners insurance yet.

"A valuable, $100,000 lesson learned," said Bates.

Fire investigators say the house did not have a working smoke detector yet.

If you would like to apply for a free smoke detector call the Memphis Fire Museum at (901) 636-5650.